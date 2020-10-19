The UN Secretary-General has called for solidarity with all people living in poverty around the world, during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

SHAFAQNA – Secretary-General António Guterres issued the appeal in a video message to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed annually on 17 October. He highlighted how the pandemic represents “a double crisis” for the world’s poorest people.

“First, they have the highest risk of exposure to the virus, and least access to quality healthcare”, said Mr. Guterres. “Second, recent estimates show the pandemic could push up to 115 million people into poverty this year – the first increase in decades. Women are at greatest risk because they are more likely to lose their jobs, and less likely to have social protection.”

Source: UN News