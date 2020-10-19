Date :Monday, October 19th, 2020 | Time : 14:40 |ID: 176766 | Print

Iraq rises to second level among countries fighting human trafficking

SHAFAQNA- The “Central Committee for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings” in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced today (Monday) that the country has risen to the second level between anti-trafficking countries in the UN rankings in this regard.

“Emad Mohammad Mahmoud, chairman of the Central Committee for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, chaired a regular meeting of the committee, including representatives of the relevant ministries and the Human Rights Organization and this committee has had a clear impact on the rise of Iraq from the third level to the second level of the countries fighting human trafficking,” said Col. Ziad Mohareb Al-Qaisi, a member of the Iraqi Interior Ministry’s Relations and Information Center.

He added: “In this way, Iraq will join countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Germany, Italy, Denmark, etc. in complying with international human rights standards.” Al-Qaisi continued: “The chairman of this committee has instructed its members to make every effort to promote Iraq to the top of the list of countries in the world rankings in the fight against trafficking.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

