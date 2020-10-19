workshop on the introduction of true Islam Held in Uganda

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A workshop on the introduction of true Islam was organized by the Iranian Cultural Center in Kampala, Uganda.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the program was held in cooperation with the Islamic Association of the Uganda Shia Ithna Ashari Muslim Community.

Mohammadreza Ghezelsofla, the Iranian cultural attaché in the African country, delivered a speech in the educational program, which was attended by Adam Sabila, university teacher and media activist, Salim Abu, head of Pasa Islamic Organization and members of Islamic associations and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) devotees.

The cultural official elaborated on the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) and said that the Quran describes the character of the Holy Prophet and Muslim Ummah as Ashiddaau Alal Kuffar’ (firm of heart against the unbelievers) and ‘Ruhamaa Bainahum’ (compassionate among themselves).

The philosophy of sending messengers and revelation, the relation between prophethood and Imamate, different periods of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) life and Nabawi hadiths were among the themes discussed in the workshop.

Strengthening religious beliefs in the Muslim society and developing Islamic awareness to fight the enemies of the Muslim world were the objective of the workshop.