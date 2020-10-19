Inter-Afghan political talks, are the solutions to Afghanistan’s problems : Rouhani

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian President said on Monday that it is important that the people of Afghanistan achieve a real peace to preserve their successes after years of war and conflict, and the political negotiations, as well as inter-Afghan talks, are the solutions to the problem.

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan’s Peace Council, who is in Tehran to hold talks with senior Iranian officials during an official three-day visit.

Expressing hope for the success of the efforts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Iranian president added, “It is important that the people of Afghanistan attain a real peace after years of war and conflict.”

Pointing to the good relations between Iran and Afghanistan as two friendly and neighboring countries, President Rouhani stressed the development and deepening of Tehran-Kabul relations.

He added that “sustainable peace, stability, and security in Afghanistan as a neighbor and brother country is of special concern for the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The Iranian president emphasized that the US interference and presence as an invader country in Afghanistan was not in line with the will and the public opinion of this country, adding that the US government, which has failed several times in its policies in the region and the world, investigates its own political and electoral goals in the country.

He pointed to the Khaf-Herat railway, saying that project will come on stream in the coming days.

The connection between the Iranian and Afghan railways would strengthen economic and trade collaboration between the two countries, Rouhani said.

“Iran is ready to connect gas and oil pipelines to Afghanistan to provide our neighboring nation with energy products,” he added.

Rouhani stressed, “We have always stood along with the people of Afghanistan, and we will continue to support this country in all aspects.”

Abdullah Abdullah thanked the supports of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding developments and efforts to establish lasting peace and security in this country and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is a good friend and neighbor of Afghanistan.”

He appreciated Iran for hosting Afghan refugees during the years of war and conflict in this country and said, “During my visit to Tehran, I had good meetings with the officials of the Islamic Republic and I will take the message of Iranian support to Kabul and follow up the agreements between the two countries.”

The Afghan official expressed hope that Afghanistan will witness the conclusion of the Afghan peace talks and the establishment of lasting security and peace in his country with the support of the Islamic Republic.

Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day visit and a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on expanding bilateral relations and the ways to develop Afghanistan’s peace and stability processes.

He met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

He is also scheduled to meet with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Vice-Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

A delegation of high-level national reconciliation council officials, members of parliament, and officials from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompany Abdullah during the visit.