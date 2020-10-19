8,000 Worshipers Perform Evening Prayers at Mecca Grand Mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Some 8,000 worshipers performed the evening prayer in the Grand Mosque on Sunday.

The total number of worshipers yesterday reached 40,000, divided into 5 prayers (Fajr, Zuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha), and the number of pilgrims reached 15,000.

This comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by Saudi Arabia to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which include the return of Umrah, prayer at the Two Holy Mosques, and gradually visiting the honorable kindergarten.

On Sunday, the second phase began to complete the stages of returning to perform Umrah gradually in the Grand Mosque, which is to allow the performance of Umrah, visitation and prayers for citizens and residents from inside Saudi Arabia according to strict precautionary measures, allowing 40,000 worshipers, and 15,000 pilgrims to enter the Grand Mosque per day, representing 75% of The total absorptive capacity that takes into account the sanitary precautionary measures of the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Amid an integrated system of services provided by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque for those visiting the Two Holy Mosques, coinciding with the decision, the Media and Communication Department of the Presidency toured the corridors and sides of the Grand Mosque in Mecca to monitor preventive measures and measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The presidency stressed on wearing masks, sterilizing hands, and measuring the temperature when entering the Grand Mosque with thermal cameras, through advanced and high-resolution monitoring systems that work to issue alerts when a temperature rise is recorded, alkhaleejtoday.co reported.

The presidency stressed the need to adhere to the instructions during the exit, to prevent food and drinks from entering the Grand Mosque, to adhere to the routes and places specified for prayer, to bring a special rug for prayer, to read from a cell phone or to bring a special Qur’an, and to observe social distancing.