Medicine transit from Iran to other countries is a common issue

SHAFAQNA- MNA: Spokesperson of Iran’s Food and Drug Organization (IFDA) said that transiting medicines via the Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring countries is a common issue which is conducted ordinarily.

Kiyanoush Jahanpour made the remarks on Monday and reiterated that transit of medicines from Iran to neighboring countries such as Iraq is a common issue.

He went on to say that 1,700 tons of pharmaceutical products have been transited from Iran to Iraq since the beginning of the current year (started March 21), adding, “In addition, Turkey, China, India and Indonesia are of the countries of origin that medicines are transited to neighboring Iraq via the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He further noted that information of these transits is available at customs offices of the country, stating, “Medicines and drugs are transited from Iran to neighboring countries including Iraq based on domestic and international transport standards.”

He pointed to the recent cargo transited to other neighboring countries via Iran and added, “No Iranian medicines were available in this cargo, rather, medicines of other neighboring countries including Iraq were transited to these countries via Iran.”