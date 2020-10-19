Iraqi PM meets French President at Élysée Palace+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister met with the President of France during his visit to France as his first European destination.

This afternoon (Monday), Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Prime Minister, along with his French counterpart Jean Castex, had attended the signing ceremony of three memoranda of understanding for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation, agriculture and education, a few hours ago.

It should be noted that Al-Kazemi left for Europe yesterday for a four-day trip at the head of a high-level government delegation and is scheduled to go to Germany and Britain after France.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English