https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/corona.jpg 288 512 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-19 18:27:422020-10-19 18:27:42Coronavirus cases around the world surpass 40 million
Coronavirus cases around the world surpass 40 million
SHAFAQNA- The number of total coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 40 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S., India and Brazil remain the three hardest-hit countries, according to a Reuters analysis. Daily increases are up around 347,000 cases over the past week in each nation, an increase of more than 50,000 per day from the first week of October, The Hill reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!