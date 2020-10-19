Date :Monday, October 19th, 2020 | Time : 18:27 |ID: 176818 | Print

Coronavirus cases around the world surpass 40 million

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The number of total coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 40 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India and Brazil remain the three hardest-hit countries, according to a Reuters analysis. Daily increases are up around 347,000 cases over the past week in each nation, an increase of more than 50,000 per day from the first week of October, The Hill reported.

You might also like
Muslims stage peace rally
Yemen’s Ansarullah mocks Saudi condemnation of Myanmar’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims
Trump floats delaying Novembor election
UN: Israel demolishes more Palestinian homes despite Coronavirus outbreak
Ali Rabeie, Hormuz Peace Endeavor, Iran Ali Rabeie: Ensuring Persian Gulf security endogenous in HOPE initiative
South Asia: Animal sellers go online for Eid Al-Adha
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *