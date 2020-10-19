https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/eu.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-19 19:27:252020-10-19 19:27:25MEPs call on EU to downgrade presence at G20 summit
MEPs call on EU to downgrade presence at G20 summit
SHAFAQNA-European lawmakers called on EU to downgrade its attendance at next month’s G20 summit in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia.
In a letter to European Commission President and European Council President, Sixty-five Parliament members said “We should not legitimise a government committing egregious human rights violations as host of one of the most important summit meetings in the world”, France24 reported.
“We ask you to re-evaluate your participation in this year’s G20 summit and consider not attending, but instead downgrading the level of the European Union participation to a senior official level,” added the letter seen by AFP.
