Date :Monday, October 19th, 2020

MEPs call on EU to downgrade presence at G20 summit

SHAFAQNA-European lawmakers called on EU to downgrade its attendance at next month’s G20 summit in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia.

In a letter to European Commission President and European Council President, Sixty-five Parliament members said “We should not legitimise a government committing egregious human rights violations as host of one of the most important summit meetings in the world”, France24 reported.

“We ask you to re-evaluate your participation in this year’s G20 summit and consider not attending, but instead downgrading the level of the European Union participation to a senior official level,” added the letter seen by AFP.
