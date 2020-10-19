Date :Monday, October 19th, 2020 | Time : 20:11 |ID: 176827 | Print

12M children out of school across Africa’s Central Sahel region

SHAFAQNA- At least 12 million children across Africa’s central Sahel region have been forced out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic and widespread conflict.

In a statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said children had missed up to four months of school across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger due to COVID-19 restrictions, while 776,000 could not attend school the entire year due to insecurity in the region.

The NRC said “Too many children whose lives are already devastated by conflict, now watch their future hang by a thread”, according to AA.

 

 

