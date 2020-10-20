Photos: First Copy of the Quran Printed in East Asia

SHAFAQNA- Mus’haf Tokyo, first copy of the entire Quran printed in East Asia was published in the Japanese capital in 1934 with the help of Muslim donations from Japan, South Korea and other countries.

Kurban Galiev (1890–1974), an ethnic Tatar exiled to Japan from Manchuria, owned Tokyo’s Islamic Printing House, which published the copy of Quran. It printed 500 copies of the Holy Book in Kazani script based on a copy published in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan. Some copies were sent to 33 countries, including Egypt, Afghanistan, and Iraq, IQNA reported.