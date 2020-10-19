Unseen artwork by “Persian Picasso” to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s
SHAFAQNA- Unseen artwork by “Persian Picasso” Bahman Mohasses to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s online auction.
More than 100 works of Middle Eastern art will go on sale as part of Sotheby’s upcoming 20th Century Art / Middle East online auction, which includes pioneering artists such as Mahmoud Mokhtar, Mohamed Melehi, Huguette Caland, and Bahman Mohasses.
There is a previously unseen painting by Mohasses, considered one of Iran’s cultural greats and whose style shares elements with Pablo Picasso’s abstract works. Titled ‘Personaggio I,’ the 1968 piece was formerly in the collection of former US vice president Nelson Rockefeller and is estimated at £70,000-90,000.
The bidding will be open for a week, from October 20 to 27, and the works will be part of a public exhibition in London on October 24 and 25, Iran Daily reported.
