Unseen artwork by “Persian Picasso” to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s

SHAFAQNA- Unseen artwork by “Persian Picasso” Bahman Mohasses to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s online auction.

More than 100 works of Middle Eastern art will go on sale as part of Sotheby’s upcoming 20th Century Art / Middle East online auction, which includes pioneering artists such as Mahmoud Mokhtar, Mohamed Melehi, Huguette Caland, and Bahman Mohasses.