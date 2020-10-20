Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 06:40 |ID: 176848 | Print

Iraq reports 4,044 new coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA- Iraq reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases during the day on Monday. The Iraqi Health Ministry confirmed 63 new fatalities from the infectious disease, taking the death toll to 10,317 while 3,055 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 363,532. Monday ’s data bring the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 430,678, AA reported.

 

