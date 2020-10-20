Facebook introduces machine learning translator for 100 languages

SHAFAQNA- Facebook on Monday introduced software based on machine learning which can translate between any few 100 languages ​​without relying on English data.

The open-source artificial intelligence software was created to help the massive social network deliver content better in 160 languages to its more than two billion users around the world.

“This milestone is a culmination of years of Facebook AI’s foundational work in machine translation,” research assistant Angela Fan said in a blog post, France 24 reported.