Date :Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 | Time : 22:26 |ID: 176856 | Print

Mosques reopen in virus-hit Gaza Strip

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News Agency – Palestinian authorities reopened mosques in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs, however, decided to keep mosques closed in areas categorized as “red zones,” where high numbers of virus infections were recorded.

A ministry statement said dozens of mosques were disinfected before the reopening.

In August, the ministry shut all mosques across the Palestinian territory following the detection of virus cases in the enclave.

Mosques, however, were partially reopened in Oct. 4 in some areas in the strip.

The ministry said all preventive measures, including wearing masks, will be observed by worshippers while performing prayers at mosques.

Palestinian health authorities have recorded 4,645 virus cases, including 27 deaths, in the Gaza Strip since March.

You might also like
Michigan Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr differently amid Coronavirus outbreak
Mass prayers held in Mosques in Uzbekistan after five months
Announcement from the Al-Khoei Foundation: Suspension of Services
Iran's Leader to deliver speech on Intl. Quds Day
17 Iranians arrive home from India after 7 months
Turkish President: Islamic Finance is a key to getting out of crisis
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *