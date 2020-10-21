Photos: Mourning Ceremony on Demise of Prophet Muhammad in Qatif, Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Mourning Ceremony on Demise of Prophet Muhammad held at Mayyas Hussainiyah in Qatif, Saudi Arabia

28th Safar: Demise of Prophet Muhammad (S) at the age of 63, (May 25, 632 CE) and Martyrdom of Imam Al-Hasan al-Mujtaba (A.S), the third Imam of Shia Muslims (March 27, 670 CE). Imam al-Ridha (A) (b. 148/766) was martyred by the poisoned fruit al-Ma’mun gave him. This happened on the last day of Safar which would be whether 29 or 30 of Safar.