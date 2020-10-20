Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) World Assembly condoles demise of Italian Islamic scholar

SHAFAQNA- ABNA : Following the death of the renowned Italian Islamologist and Quran researcher Massimo Campanini, Ahl al-Bayt (AS) World Assembly issued a message of condolence.

The full text of the message is as follow:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

We are all from Allah and to Him we shall return (Holy Quran)

The news of the demise of Professor Massimo Campanini, a prominent Islamologist and Quran researcher, caused grief and sorrow.

The Ahl al-Bayt (AS) World Assembly extends its condolences to the family and all his friends, colleagues and students on the demise of senior scholar, who has made a great contribution to the introduction of Islam in the West by writing more than 50 books and hundreds of articles.

We commend his services and efforts to combat Islamophobia, as well as his efforts to help Muslims and Islamic centers in Europe to eradicate the stereotypical and violent image of Islam through attendance at lectures and conferences and we ask God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for him.

International Affairs Department

Ahl al-Bayt (AS) World Assembly

October 15, 2020