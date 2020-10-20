Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 08:29 |ID: 176901 | Print

Talks continue to form a new government in Lebanon

SHAFAQNANegotiations to form a new government in Lebanon and appoint Saad Al-Hariri as Prime Minister continue.

News sources reported that Lebanese President Michel Aoun has given a week to reach a broad political agreement on the appointment of Saad Al-Hariri as Prime Minister.

News sources also stressed that the president has approved the formation of a techno-political government with 20 ministers.

Earlier, Lebanese news sources reported the possibility of resolving issues related to the formation of the government and the appointment of Saad Al-Hariri as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday this week.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

