Talks continue to form a new government in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA– Negotiations to form a new government in Lebanon and appoint Saad Al-Hariri as Prime Minister continue.

News sources reported that Lebanese President Michel Aoun has given a week to reach a broad political agreement on the appointment of Saad Al-Hariri as Prime Minister.

News sources also stressed that the president has approved the formation of a techno-political government with 20 ministers.

Earlier, Lebanese news sources reported the possibility of resolving issues related to the formation of the government and the appointment of Saad Al-Hariri as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday this week.

