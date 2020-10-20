https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/E337C4A6-DAE5-4B6A-9AFC-05685FFEA802.jpeg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-20 08:29:582020-10-20 08:29:58Talks continue to form a new government in Lebanon
Talks continue to form a new government in Lebanon
SHAFAQNA– Negotiations to form a new government in Lebanon and appoint Saad Al-Hariri as Prime Minister continue.
News sources reported that Lebanese President Michel Aoun has given a week to reach a broad political agreement on the appointment of Saad Al-Hariri as Prime Minister.
News sources also stressed that the president has approved the formation of a techno-political government with 20 ministers.
Earlier, Lebanese news sources reported the possibility of resolving issues related to the formation of the government and the appointment of Saad Al-Hariri as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday this week.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
