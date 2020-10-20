https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-10-20 09:45:492020-10-20 09:45:49Is it alright to hold Mohseniyyeh ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Is it alright to hold Mohseniyyeh ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about Mohseniyyeh ceremonies.
Question: What is your opinion about holding Mohseniyyeh ceremonies in public throughout the town?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Tawassol (resorting/appealing) for the attention of the infallibles (AS) and their children is a good act; but it is better not to arrange new programmes which have no previous records among Shia, because it causes the main programms to fade away.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
