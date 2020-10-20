Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 09:45 |ID: 176910 | Print

Is it alright to hold Mohseniyyeh ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about Mohseniyyeh ceremonies.

Question: What is your opinion about holding Mohseniyyeh ceremonies in public throughout the town?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Tawassol (resorting/appealing) for the attention of the infallibles (AS) and their children is a good act; but it is better not to arrange new programmes which have no previous records among Shia, because it causes the main programms to fade away.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

