What happens when the Quran is not recited in the house?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: In a house where the Quran is not recited, and Allah (SWT) is not remembered; three problems will emerge:

Its blessings decreases (they have persistent financial problems and shortages) The angel will leave such a house (God’s Special Mercy and Blessings are not descended in such a house) Satans will be present in such a house (there are lots of quarrels and disputes among the family members of such a house

Reciting the holy Quran and act upon it, will remove these three problems [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 499.