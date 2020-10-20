Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 12:57 |ID: 176970 | Print

Iraqi PM meets with Angela Merkel

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister, who is in Berlin, met today (Tuesday) with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two sides held a joint press conference after consultations. Mustafa Al-Kazemi said in the meeting: “We are cooperating with Germany in the fields of security and the fight against terrorism and the war against ISIS.” He added: “We praise Germany’s cooperation in the cases of foreign armed elements and the case of the return of refugees.”

“We want more German support for the reconstruction of Iraq,” he said. “We are in a difficult situation due to the Corona pandemic,” Kazemi said and continued: “We have come to Berlin to reaffirm Iraq’s commitment to its desire to have a closer and stronger relationship with Germany.”

Noting that we are looking to strengthen security and military cooperation with Germany, he said: “We have started a program to rebuild the structure and build the Iraqi economy. We want a real partnership with Germany, and we are approaching the announcement of the second phase of the electricity development roadmap in Iraq with the participation of German companies.” Angela Merkel also said at the meeting that the June elections will restore the Iraqi people’s confidence in the political process and democracy.

