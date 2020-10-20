Talks between Lebanese President and UN Representative on demarcation of maritime borders

SHAFAQNA- Michel Aoun met with the UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon to discuss the first round of talks with the Israel on the demarcation of maritime borders.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun hosted UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Ján Kubiš today (Tuesday) at Baabda Palace.

The meeting reviewed the first session of the Beirut-Tel Aviv talks to delineate the maritime borders in southern Lebanon based on the framework they have reached.

During the meeting, Kubiš spoke about the role of the United Nations in the talks, which took place at UNIFIL headquarters in Al-Naqoura, and the rules that the participants invoked, stating that Arabic language was chosen instead of English for the talks.

The UN representative stated: The participants in these negotiations in their first meeting showed their high level of responsibility and professionalism very well.

The Lebanese president also praised the role of the United Nations in monitoring and hosting the Beirut-Tel Aviv talks with the United States as a facilitator of the talks, and expressed hope that an agreement would be reached that will maintain the Lebanon’s sovereignty through technical talks which will be held next week.

The first round of talks between Lebanon and Israel to draw maritime borders took place last Thursday at the UN headquarters in al-Naqoura.