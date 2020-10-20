UN: 200,000 people displaced in Afghanistan this year

SHAFQANA- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says this year nearly 200,000 people have been displaced by war and floods in Afghanistan.

According to the report of this office, which was published on Monday, the displaced people cannot return to their homes due to poverty and the continuation of the wars. UCHA said the IDPs also needed immediate help. Recently, insecurity in the Helmand has led to widespread displacement. According to the United Nations or UNAMA, 35 people have been displaced in some parts of Helmand due to the conflict.

Human rights organizations describe the situation and civilian casualties in Helmand as worrying. The Taliban have recently launched large-scale attacks on a number of districts and the capital of Helmand province. Security officials say the attacks have been repulsed and at the same time sporadic clashes are said to be taking place in some districts of Helmand.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English