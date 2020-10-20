Allamah Seyyed Jafar Mortadha Ameli Commemorated

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A webinar was held by the Iranian Cultural Center in Beirut to commemorate late Lebanese Scholar Allamah Seyyed Jafar Mortadha Ameli. A number of scholars and thinkers from Iran, Iraq and Lebanon attended the webinar that discussed Allamah Ameli’s works on Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In an address, Iranian Cultural Attaché in Lebanon Abbas Khameyar highlighted the late scholar’s achievements and said he founded a scholarly school that generations would benefit from. He also noted that Allamah Ameli wrote a large number of scholarly works in different Islamic fields. Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Boushehri was another speaker at the webinar who described Allamah Ameli as a scholar with a lofty status in the fields of Quran interpretation, history of Islam and other fields.

Born in Jabal Amel region in Lebanon, Allamah Seyyed Jafar Mortadha pursued his religious studies in the holy cities of Najaf, Iraq, and Qom in Iran. He also spent over two decades teaching and conducting research in Islamic sciences in the Qom Seminary. As many as 20 books by the Lebanese scholar have been published, the most famous one being the 35-volume “Seerat Javdaneh” (the everlasting Seerah).

Allamah Seyyed Jafar Mortadha was honored a few years ago for his scholarly endeavors on the sidelines of a conference titled “Diplomacy of Just Peace in Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah”. He was a teacher in Qom until the age of 50 when he returned to Lebanon and established a seminary there named after Imam Ali (AS). He died in October last year.