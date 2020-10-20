Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 17:31 |ID: 177015 | Print

Drone crashes in Iran amid conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: A foreign drone has crashed in Khoda Afarin county, East Azarbaijan province, amid military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The county’s governor Ali Amirirad confirmed the news, saying that a drone affiliated to the warring sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has crashed in the area.

He said that the incident has not led to any injuries, adding that military experts are on the scene.

Another drone crashed in Ardabil province one week earlier. Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed military war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since some three weeks ago. Stray fires have hit the Iranian border areas in the period and Tehran has seriously warned both parties to control their fir

