Muslims must protect their communities from terrorism and racism, says Erdogan

SHAFAQNA-Muslims must protect their communities from terrorism and racism, which threaten to bring down Islamic communities from the inside, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Decrying how an average of 1,000 Muslims “worldwide fall victim to terror or violence every day,” Erdogan stated: “As Muslims we face many complex problems such as terror, hunger, and inequality due to ignorance and domestic conflicts.”

He called on OIC members to “never allow for everyday political arguments to overshadow our understanding of the ummah [Muslim community] or harm the fellowship among us”, AA reported.