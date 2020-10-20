Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 19:16 |ID: 177037 | Print

Muslims must protect their communities from terrorism and racism, says Erdogan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Muslims must protect their communities from terrorism and racism, which threaten to bring down Islamic communities from the inside, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Decrying how an average of 1,000 Muslims “worldwide fall victim to terror or violence every day,” Erdogan stated: “As Muslims we face many complex problems such as terror, hunger, and inequality due to ignorance and domestic conflicts.”

He called on OIC members to “never allow for everyday political arguments to overshadow our understanding of the ummah [Muslim community] or harm the fellowship among us”, AA reported.

You might also like
Iran, Syria to continue Anti-terrorism cooperation
French mayor to be tried for Muslim 'problem' comments
Pakistan's Khan Urges Intl. Intervention Over India Violence
Canadian Muslims denied entry into US
Muslims volunteer to feed the hungry, fight stereotypes
Thousands of people, including Shia scholars, arrested in Kashmir since end to autonomy
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *