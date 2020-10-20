Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 18:03 |ID: 177043 | Print

Iraq: Online Quran Interpretation Course for Women Concludes

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first stage of an online Quran interpretation course held for women by the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine in Iraq concluded.

According to the website of the Astan, “Hamalah Al-Quran” (bearer of Quran) was the title of the course, held in cooperation with Basair Al-Quraniyah Institute.

Interpretation of the first five Juzes (parts) of the Holy Quran, which included 15 lessons from the book titled “Majma’ul-Bayan fi Tafseer Al-Quran”, was the theme of the course.

Ahlam Hatam Ajam, an instructor of the course, said that the two-month program was held with the participation of more than 1000 women from Iraq as well as other countries.

