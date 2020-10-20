Iranian Coronavirus vaccine to enter human phase in mid-Nov

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that the Iranian coronavirus vaccine has passed animal test and will enter the human test phase in mid-November 2020.

“We have discussed how to make the coronavirus vaccine with the World Health Organization (WHO), and you will hear good news in the near future,” said Namaki on Tuesday at a press conference.

Stating that the coronavirus vaccine will be tested on humans in mid-November this year, he added, “The stages of coronavirus vaccine testing are being followed by 4 or 5 groups in the country.”

Emphasizing that the Iranian coronavirus vaccine has passed animal testing, Namaki said, “Currently, 3 of the 5 groups are taking the necessary measures according to the declared international standards and have made good progress so far.”

“If the coronavirus does not change fundamentally, we hope to be able to enter a new phase of treatment in the coming days with the vaccine test,” the health minister added.