Indonesia aims to expand its role in the global trade of halal products

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s halal industry has to expand its role in the global trade of halal products, the vice president said on Tuesday.

Ma’ruf Amin said Indonesia remains a consumer of global halal products as total spending on halal food and beverage products reached $214 billion or 10% share of the world’s halal products in 2018.

“We have to be able to utilize the potential of the world halal market by boosting exports, which are currently around 3.8% of the total market,” he added.

Amin noted that the government is working to boost the growth of Indonesian halal industry by easing access and cutting the cost of halal certification for micro and small businesses, AA reported.

