Sudan rejects any link between removal from the US list and normalization with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Sudan on Tuesday rejected any link between the removal from from a U.S. terrorism list and normalisation of relations with Israel.

“I can confirm that there is no link between the issue of normalization with Israel and the lifting of Sudan from the terror list,” Foreign Minister Omer Qamar Aldin told a press conference in Khartoum.

He said Sudan’s removal from the US blacklist was be “the first step for Sudan’s return to the international community”, according to AA.