Hunger soaring in Sahel region, UN warns

SHAFAQNA- People in Africa’s conflict-ravaged Sahel region are facing “catastrophic levels of hunger”, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned.

The WFP said thousands in the Central Sahel region will be “pushed into further destitution”, unless access is urgently granted to humanitarian organisations.

He explained that “dreadful violence and conflict” in parts of northern Burkina Faso have left more than 10,000 people there “one step short of famine”.

According to the WFP, violence and insecurity have already pushed some 7.4 million people into acute hunger, AlJazeera reported.

