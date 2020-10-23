UK: Muslim woman leads efforts to help Leicester vulnerable during Coronavirus lockdown

SHAFAQNA- In Leicester city, the lockdown during the first and second waves of the pandemic left many people on the brink of despair. But, with the help of people like the 39-year-old Muslim woman, vulnerable people were able to survive.

During this period, Islamic charities have led efforts to protect the community and help the vulnerable cope with the pandemic.

Every day, Mezmin Malida, packs her car with boxes and bin liners that include blankets, food, and other things.

“The need isn’t going away, but people feel we’ve been forgotten,” she told The Guardian. “They tell me they’ve lost hope.”

Malida, 39, is a trustee of Rosemina’s Outreach Project, and a one-woman Deliveroo for Leicester’s most vulnerable people, Aboutislam told.

When the city was forced into a second lockdown, she coordinated a network of volunteers delivering supplies to the homeless.

“I’m trying,” she said. “At least when you die you’ve got something to answer to God. You’ve done some good for someone. But I didn’t expect it to go on this long, and it’s not going to stop yet.”

Islam lays a great emphasis on the virtue of neighborliness, stressing on Muslims’ individual duty to be good to their neighbors.

In its August 2020 report, the umbrella of the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) said that 194 charities have provided a range of services for those most in need due to the outbreak.