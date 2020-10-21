Kashmir Times office sealed by India officials

SHAFAQNA-The regional administration of Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday sealed the office of Kashmir Times , one of the oldest newspapers in the region .

Anuradha Bhasin, the owner and executive editor of Kashmir Times, told Al Jazeera “No notice was given to us,” she said. “They [estates department officials] just came. Our staff was working in the office. They asked the staff to come out, saying they were putting a lock.”

Earlier this month, Bhasin alleged she was evicted from her official residence in Jammu city.

She said the sealing of her office was “vendetta politics” and an “attempt to suppress [her]” by the Indian administration, AlJazeera reported.