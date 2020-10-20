Iraqi PM meets with UNESCO Secretary General

SHAFAQNA- On the sidelines of his European tour, Mustafa al-Kazemi met with the UNESCO Secretary-General in Paris to discuss the organization’s plans in Iraq.

Today (Monday), Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kazemi met with Audrey Azoulay, Secretary-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in the French capital, Paris.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening UNESCO’s activities and programs in Iraq and its development, especially those related to the reconstruction of the Al-Nouri Mosque and the old city of Mosul, and the preparation of Al-Rasheed Street in central Baghdad.

Al-Kazemi and the Secretary-General of UNESCO discussed ways of cultural and educational cooperation and the development of educational methods that are appropriate to the new educational methods, especially in the light of preventive measures in the spread of the Coronavirus and online education.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English