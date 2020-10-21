Date :Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 | Time : 07:02 |ID: 177107 | Print

US Justice Department sues Google

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The US justice department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday.

“Two decades ago, Google became the darling of Silicon Valley as a scrappy startup with an innovative way to search the emerging internet. That Google is long gone,” the suit alleged.

Today Google is a “monopoly gatekeeper for the internet” that has used “pernicious” anticompetitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies.

The long-awaited case, filed in Washington DC, alleges that Google unfairly acts as a gatekeeper to the web through a series of business agreements that effectively lock out competition, The Guardian reported.

 

You might also like
Google Search Is Doing Irreparable Harm To Muslims
Egypt wants to impose taxes on tech giants' profits
Palestinians blast Google, Apple for removal of Palestine from maps
Google Islamophobia?
Google to block ads from sites that go against the coronavirus ‘consensus’
Iran's Zarif slams Google for its biased translation
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *