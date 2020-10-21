https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/GOOGLE.png 112 320 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-21 07:02:462020-10-21 07:02:46US Justice Department sues Google
US Justice Department sues Google
SHAFAQNA-The US justice department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday.
“Two decades ago, Google became the darling of Silicon Valley as a scrappy startup with an innovative way to search the emerging internet. That Google is long gone,” the suit alleged.
Today Google is a “monopoly gatekeeper for the internet” that has used “pernicious” anticompetitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies.
The long-awaited case, filed in Washington DC, alleges that Google unfairly acts as a gatekeeper to the web through a series of business agreements that effectively lock out competition, The Guardian reported.
