Khashoggi‘s fiancée complains against Mohammad bin Salman in Washington

SHAFAQNA- The fiancée of Saudi critic and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, has sued the Saudi Crown Prince for his involvement in the assassination of his fiancé.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi critic and journalist, said that the staff of the Saudi embassy in Washington dragged her fiancé to the Saudi consulate in Turkey and tricked him into believing that Turkey is the only place where he can get the document he needs.

Hatice Cengiz has filed a lawsuit in federal court in the US capital stating that the mistake was made in the United States and was part of a larger conspiracy that was likely to have a direct impact on Khashoggi’s political activities in the United States.

The complaint, in which the “Democracy for the Arab World” organization, which Khashoggi, was its founder, was involved, was leveled against figures such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a number of close associates, including Saoud Al Qahtani, a former adviser to the monarchy and Ahmed al-Assiri, the deputy head of the Saudi intelligence service.

A court in Istanbul has launched the necessary investigation into the officials whom Turkish investigators consider to be the masterminds of this crime.

Hatice Cengiz emphasized that with the death of Jamal Khashoggi, she has lost her love, peace, spiritual support and emotion.

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee demanded compensation, the value of which is likely to be determined by the court.

Jamal Khashoggi, a critical Saudi journalist, was brutally killed on October 2, 2018 at the Saudi consulate.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English