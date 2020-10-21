What will happen to two groups with insatiable hunger for success?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are two groups with yearning desire whom never get satisfied. There is one group who seek knowledge and another who seek the world. But the seekers of knowledge will add to the satisfaction of Allah (SWT), and those who seek the world will move further into misguidance and rebellion [1].

