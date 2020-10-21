Algeria: 22nd nat’l holy Quran week begins in Algeria

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 22nd edition of Algeria’s “National Holy Quran Week” began in the North African country in a ceremony in Mostaganem province on October 19. The activities of the week were launched on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday anniversary and the 66th anniversary of the Algerian Revolution. They are organized with the observation of health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Memorization of the entire Quran with Tajweed principles and interpretation of Surah, Israa and kahf, memorization of the entire Quran with Tajweed and Tarteel recitation for elder Quran memorizers and memorization of the entire Quran for the younger participants are the three categories of the Quran competitions of the week. As many as 130 male and female Quran memorizers from different parts of the country have participated in the competition.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Algeria’s Minister of Religious Affairs and Awqaf (Endowments), Youssef Belmahdi, said that the programs of the Quran Week aim to encourage citizens to rely on their own abilities and avoid negative thoughts. He added that the government pays a lot of attention to Quranic education and supports Quran teachers and memorizers. The Quran Week is annually held by the ministry under the supervision of Algeria’s president. Algeria is an Arab country in North Africa. Muslims make up about ninety-nine percent of the country’s population.