Strengthening Ties With Iranians, a Priority For Turkey

SHAFAQNA- MehrNewsAgency: Hailing the great volume of relations between Iranians and Turkish people, a Turkish official called boosting relations with Iran as one of the priorities of his government. The 18th Iran-Turkey Joint Consular Commission held virtually with the presence of “Hossein Jaberi Ansari”, the Consular Deputy of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ” Yavuz Selim Kıran “, consular Deputy of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as consular generals of the two countries, the Iranian and Turkish ambassadors as well as other related officials.

In this meeting, Ansari hailed Iran and Turkey’s historical and brotherly relations, adding: “We hope that through joint efforts and the assistance of our nations we will overcome, the COVID-19 crisis and its negative impacts on common consular issues.” Stressing on the need to support the citizens of the two countries who need more support from their respective governments amid the pandemic, he called on his Turkish counterpart to pave the way for solving the issues like visiting prisoners, facilitating the travel of Iranian families to visit their relatives, and also the problems of Iranian students in Turkey.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his part, considered the noticeable volume of relations between the Turkish and Iranian people as a positive point, adding: “Strengthening relations between the two nations is one of the priorities of the Turkish government.” He also noted, “Despite the current situation in which all countries have imposed many restrictions on their borders, we have made great efforts to keep the borders open for flight lines.” Travel problems to Turkey, issues of Iranian students in Turkey, supporting prisoners of the two countries, law enforcement cooperation, visa facilities, anti-narcotics issues, immigration management were the important issues discussed in this virtual meeting.