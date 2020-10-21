Ozone sterilization device installed at Prophet’s Mosque in Medina

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News Agency : Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais inaugurated on Saturday the disinfection and sterilization device with ozone technology to sanitize the Two Holy Mosques.

This new measure is part of implementing preventive and precautionary protocols at the Prophet’s Mosque and Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah (the area between Prophet Muhammad’s grave and his pulpit) to prevent the novel coronavirus and eliminate microbes in the air or on surfaces.

Dr. Al-Sudais stressed the importance of harnessing all capabilities to ensure the safety of the Prophet’s Mosque’s visitors, emphasizing the need to keep abreast of everything new in the field of confronting infections and viruses within the Two Holy Mosques.

It is noteworthy that this technology was previously used at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and is also environment friendly. according to the Saudi Press Agency.