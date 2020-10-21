Date :Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 | Time : 21:42 |ID: 177257 | Print

Photos: Hundreds Protest in Mafara, Nigeria demand Buhari to release Sheikh Zakzaky

SHAFAQNA- ABNA : Hundreds Protest in Mafara, Nigeria, demanded President Buhari to release Sheikh Zakzaky.

 

