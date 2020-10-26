Archaeological surveys of Persepolis completed

SHAFAQNA- The director of Persepolis World Heritage Site, announcing the success of preparing the archaeological map of Marvdasht city, said: “We succeeded in completing archaeological studies and identifying the remaining artifacts in the area of ​​Persepolis in an area of ​​85,000 hectares.”

According to Shafaqna translating service, quoting IRNA, Public Relations Officer of the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute, Hamid Fadaei, announced on Monday that these results are the fruits of the start of the project of completing the information of the regional archaeological map.

“Archaeological excavations in the Persepolis area were started about 70 years ago by Louis Vandenberg and followed in the following decades by William Sumner, Abbas Alizadeh, Remy Bushala and Ali Asadi”, he said.

He added: “Over the years, many sites have been identified, studied and chronologically mapped. However, the completion of these studies, including the review of the previously studied sites has been going on since 2017. The work has been done during three chapters of archaeological research in the area of Persepolis under the supervision of Vahid Barani and the cooperation of other archaeologists and documentation of the site.”

The faculty member of the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute stated: “It is hoped that by implementing all the information from studies conducted from the past until now, we will be able to achieve a comprehensive and integrated archaeological map of the region in the next few months.”

He pointed out: “Such a map can provide us with the chronological sequence of the region, which is especially important in the historical knowledge of the Marvdasht plain.” Also, with such a plan, better management can be exercised on the protection of historical sites, especially in connection with the implementation of infrastructure and development projects in the region.

Referring to the identification of 260 historical monuments and sites in different parts of Marvdasht city, he added: “260 sites were identified in the current chapter. In this chapter, studies have covered most of the western slopes of Mount Hussein, the mountain between the castle, the pool, the mountain of Ayub, the mountain of Majd Abad and the plains of Abraj and Ramjard”.

In the end, the archaeologist said: “In the same chapter, the study of the foothills of the mountains revealed the remains of masters and cemeteries from the Safavid period to the contemporary period related to the nomads of the region.” Most of the rock motifs are located on the western slope of Mount Ayub Behnam Sinne Kooh, which includes cultural sequences from the Copper Stone Age to the Islamic period.

Source: Irna