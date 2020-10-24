https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/157663264.jpg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-24 11:04:542020-10-24 11:09:21Shia Lifestyle: Reception With Perfume+Photos
Shia Lifestyle: Reception With Perfume+Photos
SHAFAQNA- During the ceremony of Arbaeen Walk on the Najaf-Karbala route, a number of Iraqi servants greet the pilgrims with perfume, cologne and fragrance. This collection was photographed during the years 2014 to 2019.
Source: IRNA
