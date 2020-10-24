Date :Saturday, October 24th, 2020 | Time : 11:04 |ID: 177292 | Print

Shia Lifestyle: Reception With Perfume+Photos

SHAFAQNA- During the ceremony of Arbaeen Walk on the Najaf-Karbala route, a number of Iraqi servants greet the pilgrims with perfume, cologne and fragrance. This collection was photographed during the years 2014 to 2019.

Source: IRNA

