“I have said my word and I will not walk away,” Aoun stressed.
Lebanon’s President says committed to PM nomination
SHAFAQNA- While Lebanon has been without government since resignation of Diab’s cabinet in August, Michel Aoun vowed to shoulder his responsibility in designating a prime minister to form a new government to deal with the country’s economic crisis.
“I will stay committed to the process and hope that everyone thinks well about the designation and [government] formation,” Aoun said in a televised address, AA reported.
Talks between the country’s sectarian parties have failed to agree on the formation of a new government to carry out reforms needed to cruise the country out of its current economic crisis.
