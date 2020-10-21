Date :Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 | Time : 16:18 |ID: 177319 | Print

Lebanon’s President says committed to PM nomination

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- While Lebanon has been without government since resignation of Diab’s cabinet in August, Michel Aoun vowed to shoulder his responsibility in designating a prime minister to form a new government to deal with the country’s economic crisis.

“I will stay committed to the process and hope that everyone thinks well about the designation and [government] formation,” Aoun said in a televised address, AA reported.

“I have said my word and I will not walk away,” Aoun stressed.
Talks between the country’s sectarian parties have failed to agree on the formation of a new government to carry out reforms needed to cruise the country out of its current economic crisis.

You might also like
Lebanese President: It is impossible that the reason for Beirut blast was Hezbollah's weapons
Lebanon donor conference: Macron says "We must act quickly"
Lebanese president's remarks on peace with Israel
Lebanon urged Iran to help return Syrian refugees
Iran's Zarif: World must not exploit Lebanon's pain for political goals
Lebanon blamed Israel for attempts to split ME
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *