First preacher and full-time imam in Cambridge Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The first preacher and full-time imam began his work at the Cambridge Mosque.

“It is a great honor for me to start working as a preacher at the Beit Al-Karim Mosque in Cambridge,” said Fatir Mahmoud Ahmad.

He added: “Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, I was not able to visit the 50 members of the Beit Al-Karim Mosque, who come from Cambridge, Guelph, Waterloo and Kitchener.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Waterloo first inaugurated the mosque in Cambridge in 2006, and the reconstruction of the building was completed last year.

In the past, the mosque received spiritual guidance from the Imams of London and Windsor who traveled to the area.

This month, “Fatir Mahmoud Ahmad” was elected as the first official preacher and full-time official imam of this mosque.

Ahmed was born in England and raised in Vancouver. He made his first call to Islam when he went to Vancouver High School.

“I was really interested in spirituality and that I was very human,” he says. “Religious studies were also very interesting to me, and I know that as human beings, our main goal in life is to know higher power and to serve humanity”.

Source: Shia News