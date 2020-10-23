Date :Friday, October 23rd, 2020 | Time : 10:28 |ID: 177335 | Print

Book in German: Islam And the Challenges of Modernity

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Markus Fiedler, a Professor at the Al-Mustafa University in Berlin, has has written a book “Islam And the Challenges of Modernity”. He has tried to introduce Islam to his audience by asking the questions and challenges that the modern world has created towards religions.

Book information:
Paperback: 310 pages
ISBN-13: 978-3959484855
Publisher: Traugott Bautz (28. September 2020)
Language: German
Author: Markus Fiedler
Book link: https://www.amazon.de/Islam-die-Herausforderungen-Moderne/dp/3959484852

Source: Berlin ICRO

Read more from Shafaqna:

A seminar on Shia studies held in Berlin

Book: Arbaeen, a Lens into a Sacred Journey

Contemporary Problems of Christian Theology in Islamic Thought

You might also like
Islamic psychology will be offered in University of Iowa, US
North Dakota Mosque a Symbol of Muslims’ Long Ties in America
World powers support Iran’s continued oil and gas exports despite US threats
Moving Perspectives - Shafaqna Exclusive Interview with Raya Shokatfard: women rights activists and public speaker
Eid al Mab'ath
Rising prejudice against Muslims lead to social ostracization in the US
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *