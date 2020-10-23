https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/derislam_fiedler-web-660x330-1.jpg 330 660 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-23 10:28:082020-10-23 10:53:00Book in German: Islam And the Challenges of Modernity
Book information:
Book in German: Islam And the Challenges of Modernity
SHAFAQNA- Dr. Markus Fiedler, a Professor at the Al-Mustafa University in Berlin, has has written a book “Islam And the Challenges of Modernity”. He has tried to introduce Islam to his audience by asking the questions and challenges that the modern world has created towards religions.
Paperback: 310 pages
ISBN-13: 978-3959484855
Publisher: Traugott Bautz (28. September 2020)
Language: German
Author: Markus Fiedler
Book link: https://www.amazon.de/Islam-die-Herausforderungen-Moderne/dp/3959484852
Source: Berlin ICRO
