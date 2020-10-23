Book in German: Islam And the Challenges of Modernity

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Markus Fiedler, a Professor at the Al-Mustafa University in Berlin, has has written a book “Islam And the Challenges of Modernity”. He has tried to introduce Islam to his audience by asking the questions and challenges that the modern world has created towards religions.

Book information:

Paperback: 310 pages

ISBN-13: 978-3959484855

Publisher: Traugott Bautz (28. September 2020)

Language: German

Author: Markus Fiedler

Book link: https://www.amazon.de/Islam-die-Herausforderungen-Moderne/dp/3959484852

Source: Berlin ICRO