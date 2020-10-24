Al-Hussain (AS) Mosque in Malaysia: A Mosque on the water

SHAFAQNA- Al-Hussain (AS) Mosque is one of the most beautiful Mosques in Malaysia, also known as the Floating Mosque. This Mosque is built on water and is connected to the main prayer hall by a 50-meter suspension bridge. In this Mosque, coral, quartz, granite, marble and precious stones have been used for decoration.



Its magnificent golden, yellow and blue dome is made of two layers of aluminum and a layer of Polyvinylidene Difluid (PVDF) protects its surface. Another unique feature is the Twin Minaret, the world’s first hexagonal minarets. At night, the minarets come to life in different colors – with each color showing the time of different prayers – which can be seen up to 10 km away.



The construction of this beautiful Mosque cost 12 million ringgit, most of which was paid by a rich man named Tan Sari Mahd. This mosque has a very modern appearance, and one of the unique features of this Mosque is its golden and blue domes, which are the color of the flag of this region. At night, the minarets of this mosque shine in beautiful colors.



Source: Shia News