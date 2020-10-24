Pope endorses same-sex civil unions for first time

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions as pope for the first time, departing from the position of the Vatican’s doctrinal office and his predecessors on the rights of gay people. The remarks came in a documentary called Francesco that was released on Wednesday. “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it,” the pontiff said, as he reflected on pastoral care for those who identify as LGBTQ, Aljazeera told. “What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that,” he said. The documentary on the life and ministry of Pope Francis was presented at the Rome Film Festival, and is set to make its North American premiere on Sunday.