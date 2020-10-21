Date :Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 | Time : 17:34 |ID: 177347 | Print

Photos: Porches for women in the Razavi shrine

SHAFAQNA-  At least half of the pilgrims of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S) are women. Porches (Ravaqs) such as Dar al-Hikma, Dar al-Diyafa, Dar al-Fayz, Hatamukhani, Tohidkhaneh, Dar al-Sharaf, Dar al-Shukr, Allah al-Wardi Khan, Dar al-Saada, the porch of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) and the porch of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) are for women pilgrims. In these porches, women worship with their children. The tranquility in these porches makes women happy for hours in the shrine.

These photos are before the Corona outbreak.

This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

