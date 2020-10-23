SHAFAQNA- The renovation of a historic mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, which was in danger of being demolished, was completed by a Turkish institution. The Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TICA) has completed the renovation of the historic Ali Shir Navai Mosque in the western Afghan province of Herat. “Noor Ahmad Heydari,” the Deputy Governor of Herat, thanked Tica Agency for the reconstruction of the province’s historical monuments and emphasized the cultural closeness between the two countries at the opening ceremony of the Mosque.

“Ali Argon Chinar”, the coordinator of Tica Agency in Herat, also said about the reason for the restoration of this mosque: “This mosque was in danger of being destroyed, so it was repaired and rebuilt.” He added: “Tica Agency has inaugurated the mosque after repairing it and organizing the garden and the surrounding walls and installing an irrigation and lighting system for the Mosque.” “Ali Shir Navai” historical mosque is one of the famous historical monuments in “Gazargah” area of ​​Herat.

Source: IQNA